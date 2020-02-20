PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,015 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PPL by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in PPL by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 12,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,974,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

