Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.84 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after buying an additional 988,993 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,895,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,476,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after buying an additional 391,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 195,206 shares during the period.

THC stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $32.65. 26,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,064. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

