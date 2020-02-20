Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,593 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CF Industries worth $19,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in CF Industries by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after acquiring an additional 769,471 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 289,590 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 960.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 277,721 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 358,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 241,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.59.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,963. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

