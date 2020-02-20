Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,011 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,011 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $18,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,854.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,170. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.08. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.35.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.