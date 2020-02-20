Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,128 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Ashland Global worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2,100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,430. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

