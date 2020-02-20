Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $19,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.72. 35,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,469. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 548,234 shares of company stock worth $73,120,570 and have sold 2,734 shares worth $356,066. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

