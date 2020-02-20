Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 397,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $40.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

