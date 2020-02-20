Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of LogMeIn worth $19,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 12.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 301.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.42. 14,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,190. LogMeIn Inc has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOGM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

