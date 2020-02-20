Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $83.40

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.07, but opened at $83.40. Progressive shares last traded at $81.42, with a volume of 4,351,707 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

