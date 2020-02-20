Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Bought by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Prospect Capital has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

