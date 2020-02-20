Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. Purchases 500 Shares

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $47,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.25. 48,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.