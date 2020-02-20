Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

