PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. PS Business Parks has a dividend payout ratio of 138.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

PSB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.26. 3,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,851. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other PS Business Parks news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PS Business Parks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

