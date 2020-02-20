PTON Hits Market Capitalization of $799,775.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One PTON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. PTON has a market cap of $799,775.00 and approximately $11,185.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PTON has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.07 or 0.02955756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00230942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00147075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

