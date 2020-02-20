PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $143,207.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00043186 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00068301 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,595.92 or 0.99809817 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000921 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00071421 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 998,579,416 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

