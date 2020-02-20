PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

PVH has a payout ratio of 1.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PVH to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. PVH has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.