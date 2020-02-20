Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 67,801 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,801 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $31,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,019 shares of company stock worth $2,482,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.16. The stock had a trading volume of 412,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.