Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,833 MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the third quarter worth $103,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.84. 261,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

