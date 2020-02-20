Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,581,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,528 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $34,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 111,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPAA stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.68. 117,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,549. The stock has a market cap of $353.13 million, a P/E ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MPAA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

