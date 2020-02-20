Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 47,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.13. 2,883,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.58. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $286.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

