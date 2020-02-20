Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256,897 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $42,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genpact by 22.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 9.0% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $853,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. Citigroup boosted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

G traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.01. 838,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,940,449 shares of company stock worth $516,031,186. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

