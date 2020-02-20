Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 587,703 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 587,703 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.67% of Gibraltar Industries worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 171,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,856. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.46. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

