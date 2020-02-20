Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UDR in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

NYSE UDR opened at $50.18 on Thursday. UDR has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $50.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 4.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 26,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

