Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $93.90 and last traded at $89.12, with a volume of 1539085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.79.

The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $1,233,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,200.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,335,795.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,375. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Q2 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103,662 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 425,045 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Q2 by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 487,512 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.