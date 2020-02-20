Qredit Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $791.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Qredit has traded down 62% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market capitalization of $343,733.00 and approximately $791.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000200 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

