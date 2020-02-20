QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. QTS Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.47. 16,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $62.72.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $2,519,679.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

