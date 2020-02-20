Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Down 0.1%

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.12, 21,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 62,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned about 2.47% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

