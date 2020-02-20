Quaker Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $68.13. 293,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,189. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

