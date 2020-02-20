Quaker Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.38 Million in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 748.5% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,249,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 965,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,537 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,068,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 141,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.88. 252,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,892. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $34.07.

