Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,000. Teleflex comprises about 10.1% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,461,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total transaction of $69,326.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $324,445.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $10.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $384.36. 341,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $269.88 and a 52 week high of $398.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.69.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.60.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.