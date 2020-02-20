Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,843 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $32.93. 620,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,661. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.69. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.51%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

