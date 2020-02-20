Quaker Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.81. 949,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,163. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $166.57 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

