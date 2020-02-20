Quant (QNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.91 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Quant has a market capitalization of $46.90 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be bought for $3.88 or 0.00040400 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00454387 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007528 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010340 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012418 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001567 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

