Ravindra Majeti Sells 25,000 Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Stock

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,109,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,080,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,960,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ravindra Majeti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $908,750.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $887,250.00.

Shares of Forty Seven stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 3.59. Forty Seven Inc has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

FTSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forty Seven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSV. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,112,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Forty Seven by 595.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,954,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Forty Seven by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 479,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

