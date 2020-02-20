Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE):

2/10/2020 – Safeguard Scientifics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Safeguard Scientifics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/1/2020 – Safeguard Scientifics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

1/31/2020 – Safeguard Scientifics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

1/25/2020 – Safeguard Scientifics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

1/14/2020 – Safeguard Scientifics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Safeguard Scientifics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

SFE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,584. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $207.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth $115,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

