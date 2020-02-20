RED Trading Down 27.2% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. RED has a market cap of $474,861.00 and $70,441.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00744592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000360 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.