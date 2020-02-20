Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.10 EPS.

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.80.

Shares of RS traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.61. 98,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $122.17.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

