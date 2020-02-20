Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €45.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.80 ($61.40).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €31.72 ($36.88) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.92. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

