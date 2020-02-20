Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Renault earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Renault’s ranking:

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNSDF shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Renault to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSDF opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. Renault has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $71.30.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

