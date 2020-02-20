ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Up 10.7%

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) rose 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.65, approximately 114,709 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 51,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $57.13 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management bought 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $43,181.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

