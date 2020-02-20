Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.01

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 2664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.62 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

