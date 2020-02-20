Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,342 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

