Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.08

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 17066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

