Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,338 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

BXS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,200. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

