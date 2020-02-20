Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Universal Forest Products worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,027. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Sidoti started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

