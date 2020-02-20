Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of LogMeIn worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 235.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in LogMeIn during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 12.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOGM shares. Berenberg Bank lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

LOGM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.44. 15,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

