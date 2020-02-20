Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.18. 10,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,417. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $116.52 and a 1 year high of $154.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Barclays increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.14.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

