Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7,273.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $103,528,219. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $93.05. 37,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.64.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

