Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.88 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of CONMED worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 743.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $150,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.50. 92,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

