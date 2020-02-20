Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Avnet worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Avnet by 20.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 199,128 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Avnet by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2,657.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 185,856 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. SunTrust Banks lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Avnet stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,051. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

